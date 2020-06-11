Fact check: Audio of shrieking has been added to video of protester confronting police officer with balloon 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have shared a video of a protester tapping a police officer on the head with a balloon before it pops and the protester covers her eyes in distress. The video has been edited to include audio of shrieking and wailing.

The edited clip, which can be seen on social media (here , here and here) was shared as protests against racism and police brutality were staged across the world.

However, the incident shown in the video dates from 2016 and shows a labour reform demonstration in Paris, France.

The clip was taken from a 26-minute video uploaded by French press agency Line Press(here) with the action in the clip seen at 25:50 minutes in. In the natural sound on the clip, the woman with the purple balloon makes no sound as she covers her eyes and doubles over.

Fifty seconds before the protester’s balloon is popped, police can be seen spraying the protesters with an unidentified substance in a bid to disperse them. The protester with the purple balloon is later seen being given eye drops.

VERDICT

Partly false. Audio of wailing has been added onto a video clip showing a 2016 protest in France.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .