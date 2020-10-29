Fact check: ‘Ballot box’ signs on trash cans were not meant to fool voters

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users are sharing posts which say that a man plastered signs saying ‘ballot box’ onto trash cans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to fool voters into throwing away their ballots. But the signs are advertisements for an exhibition and have since been taken down to avoid confusion.

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) show a screenshot of a Facebook post, which has since been deleted. The post showed photos of a man sticking a sign saying ‘BALLOT BOX’ on to the side of a trash can in a street in Philadelphia, with the caption, “This is a trash receptacle I have used many times on the corner of s 15th & Sansom….. This guy just plastered these ballot box signs on it. And he had more to plaster on other trash cans around downtown…” Captions on the shared screenshot include: “Stay vigilant, people. They will try anything. Make sure you drop off your ballot to a legit ballot box” and “Watch it y’all. The trickery and the foolishness is real!!!”

The signs were advertisements for an exhibition by the Union League Legacy Foundation (here), called, “Ballot Box: America’s Fight for the Vote” on the history of voting rights and the importance of voting and civic engagement (here).

The Union League Legacy Foundation posted an apology on Facebook with a photo of the poster, which matches that shown in the posts, saying, “We understand that there was confusion about the signs installed early this morning on trash receptacles about our exhibit on voting rights. The signs were removed. Please accept our apologies for any misunderstanding.” (here)

Kira Foley-Tuzman, the foundation’s chief administrative officer told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the signs were only up for a couple hours before the group realised they could mislead voters (here).

Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes are key to victory for both President Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election. A Reuters special report has looked at why the state’s outcome could throw the country into a political crisis: here .

VERDICT

False. The signs, which have since been removed to prevent confusion, were advertisements for the Union League Legacy Foundation’s exhibition “Ballot Box: America’s Fight for the Vote.”

