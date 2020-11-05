Fact check: Viral video does not show Trump ballots being burned

A video that purports to show a bag of ballots for U.S. President Donald Trump being burned is fake, officials have confirmed.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

After being shared by Trump's son, Eric Trump (here) from an original tweet by a now suspended Twitter account (here) , the video has spread across social media.

Examples of the video, one which has been viewed 400,000 times on Instagram, can be seen (here , here , here , here) .

In the video, a man is seen burning what appears to be a bag of ballots from Virginia Beach. The man claims that the bag contains “around 80” ballots for Trump.

This is not true. In a statement, the city of Virginia Beach confirmed that the papers in the video are sample ballots, not official ones used in the election (tinyurl.com/y4g5mp79) .

The statement compared a screenshot of the sample ballots in the video to an official ballot, noting that sample ballots lack the bar code marking that are present on all the official ones (tinyurl.com/yxlrxohv) .

Fire investigators are looking into the illegal burning, the statement added.

VERDICT

False. The ballots in the video are sample ballots, not official ones used in the election.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .