Fact check: Video shows anti-lockdown protest in Barcelona, not Vienna attack

Following shootings in Vienna on the evening of Monday, Nov 2, 2020, a video of people running from the police was shared on social media alongside the claim that it showed the incident. However, the footage has been mislabeled, and actually shows a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Barcelona, Spain.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Posts sharing the video can be seen (here) (here) .

The footage, which appears to have been shot from a balcony, shows people running down the street as they are pursued by police on motorcycles.

It has been shared with the claim that it shows Vienna, where four people were killed in a gun attack on Nov. 2 (here) .

“Chasing & attempting to catch terrorists in Vienna”, one post has captioned the video (here) .

The footage was not filmed in Austria, but on Via Laietana in Barcelona, as confirmed by Google Street View (tinyurl.com/y2j5a2ld) .

Footage of what appears to be the same incident was uploaded to social media on Oct. 30 - three days before the Vienna attack (here) (here) (here) .

On this date, Reuters reported how protesters against the coronavirus restrictions clashed with police in Barcelona (here) .

VERDICT

False. The video shows an anti-lockdown protest in Barcelona, not the Vienna attack.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .