Fact check: Barnes & Noble did not market “If You Give a Pig the White House” as a children’s book

Images circulating on social media make the claim that the book “If You Give a Pig the White House” was sold by the American company Barnes & Noble in the children’s book section. Barnes & Noble marketed the book in the adult section of their store.

The post contains an image of a physical copy of the book, along with overlaid text that says: “BARNES AND NOBLE just lost my business!! So this is in the CHILDREN’S section at Barnes and Noble. Y’all okay with this?”

The Barnes & Noble online catalogue describes “If You Give a Pig the White House: A Parody for Adults”, written by Faye Kanouse and illustrated by Amy Zhing, as “[a] cleverly worded and illustrated picture book, this is the adult parody of the beloved children’s cautionary tale, If You Give a Pig a Pancake.” ( here ).

Online, the book is listed under the “Humor” genre, while the cover is stamped with a clear label that says, “An unauthorized PARODY for adults,” ( here and archive.vn/RilKe ).

Other major retailers have also not marketed the book as a children’s title. Amazon lists the same title under “Leaders & Notable People” ( here ). Walmart lists it under “Politics” in “Funny Books.” ( here )

One example of the claim circulating online shows the title in question surrounded by what appear to be children’s titles ( here ). While Reuters is unable to confirm if the adult book was misplaced in any one Barnes & Noble branch, the company confirmed to Reuters that the book is not advertised or marketed as a children’s book.

A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble told Reuters via email that the book is “an adult humor title,” defined as such in their retail stores and online listing. The book, the spokesperson said, has “never been carried in our children’s section” adding that the images on Facebook “purporting to show otherwise are fake misrepresentations.”

VERDICT

Misrepresentation. Barnes and Noble did not advertise or sell If You Give a Pig the White House as a children’s book.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .