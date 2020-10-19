Fact check: Amy Barrett did not say ‘I’ve got seven kids…I’m used to stupid questions’ for not using a notebook at confirmation hearing 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online attributed to Judge Amy Barrett that says: “I’ve got seven kids…I’m used to stupid questions” when asked why she was not using notes to help her answer questions at her confirmation hearing. The attribution is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

A quick look at other versions of this post reveals that Tsar Becket Adams, a commentator for the Washington Examiner, made this comment on Twitter. The quote does not belong to Barrett. Examples of the posts can be seen here and here . Adams’s original tweet can be seen here and says: “I mean, she has seven kids. she’s used to answering stupid questions literally all day long.”

There is no record of Barrett making a comment like this on the second day of her confirmation hearing. The moment where Senator John Cornyn asked Barrett to show her notebook can be seen in a C-SPAN video here . At the 1:55:00 mark, Barrett lifts up a blank notebook in response to Cornyn asking her what she’s been referring to in answering their questions. Cornyn remarked that this was impressive since everyone else had multiple notes, books and notebooks in front of them. Barrett does not respond that she has seven children or that she is used to stupid questions.

Trump nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court on Sept 26, 2020. Barrett, a conservative federal appellate judge, is the Republican president’s third selection for a lifetime job on the top U.S. judicial body. Trump has asked the Senate, controlled by his fellow Republicans, to confirm her before the Nov. 3 U.S. election ( here ).

If confirmed by the Senate to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 on Sept. 18, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the court and would push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3 ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Amy Coney Barrett did not say, “I’ve got seven kids…I’m used to stupid questions” when asked why her notebook was blank. This comment belongs to a commentator.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .