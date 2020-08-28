Fact check: BBC Children in Need has not donated £10 million to Black Lives Matter

Social media posts shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook have claimed that BBC Children in Need has donated £10 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. This is not true.

“BBC Children In Need have gave (sic) BLM £10Million...’A charity funding Terrorists’ The BBC IS FINISHED!”, reads one of the posts (here).

Children in Need, the BBC’s corporate charity, provides grants for projects in the United Kingdom that help disadvantaged children and young people (here).

In an emailed statement, Children in Need told Reuters that the allegation was “completely untrue”, and that it had “not awarded any funding to the Black Lives Matter organization.”

“BBC Children in Need is politically neutral; our primary concern is for the welfare and future prospects of children and young people,” the statement said.

Instead, the charity said that it had committed £10m over the next 10 years to a new funding program to support young Black people facing disadvantage to achieve their full potential.

The funding was made to match a £10m pledge from British rapper Stormzy to help tackle racial inequality in the United Kingdom (here).

Children in Need told Reuters that its program is being developed and funding has not yet been awarded.

When launched, the program will help enable access to education and learning, support young social entrepreneurs, and develop young people’s skills and confidence for work.

False. BBC Children in Need has not donated 10m to the Black Lives Matter movement.

