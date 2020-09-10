Fact check: National Parks Service is not offering watermelons to bee colonies

A bumblebee flies beyond lavender blossoms in Vienna, Austria June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tens of thousands of social media users are sharing posts claiming that the National Parks Service (NPS) will offer watermelons to local bee colonies to give them a glucose burst before winter. NPS confirmed to Reuters that this claim is untrue.

The posts ( here , here , here , here ), shared over 70,000 times, show a picture of watermelons covered in bees, accompanies by the text “Before winter, the National Parks service will offer dozens of watermelons to local bee colonies to help give them one last super-mega glucose burst to [sic] before winter finally sets in. The bees clearly appreciate this.”

Reuters was unable to verify the origin of the photo in these claims.

The NPS confirmed to Reuters that although bees and other pollinators are extremely important to national parks and other natural landscapes (here) the claim is not true: “In fact, the National Park Service primarily focuses on protecting the landscapes and ecosystems that bees use for foraging while away from their colonies, rather than providing artificial sources of nectar or food.”

NPS added that leaving a large amount of fruit in parks could “attract animals other than the intended bee colonies to areas they may not usually frequent, as well as spread non-native seeds.” They said NPS visitors are encouraged to follow Leave No Trace principles, visible here .

Some beekeepers do feed bees a sugar syrup made of sugar and water to ensure they have sufficient stores to last them through winter ( here , here ).

False. NPS confirmed to Reuters that they are not leaving watermelons out for bees.

