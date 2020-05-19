False claim: Northern Ireland authorities have issued a warning about a barber with COVID-19 conducting home visits

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A post circulating on Facebook falsely alleges that that authorities in Belfast are warning people about a hairdresser who has contracted COVID-19 and continuing to conduct home visits, potentially spreading the virus.

The post includes text claiming that Belfast City Council has emailed a Facebook user about the barber in the Shankill area (here) and is urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they have had a home visit.

Belfast City Council has denied the claim that it sent any such correspondence. In an email to Reuters it said: “This information is not correct. We have not sent an email to this business.” It did not comment further about the claim.

VERDICT

False. The claim that Belfast City Council has sent an email warning about a barber infected with COVID-19 conducting home visits in the city is false. The council says it has issued no such warning.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .