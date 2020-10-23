Fact check: Comparison of pensioner and refugee benefits based on inaccurate figures

Posts shared more than 26,000 times on Facebook have made inaccurate claims about the benefits illegal immigrants, refugees and pensioners are entitled to in the UK.

The posts read: “The maximum state pension in the uk [sic] is £176 weekly, germany [sic] is £507 Did we win the war...or not?? Doesn't feel like it. If a British old age pensioner contributes for 45 years to 60 years they get a total yearly income of £7000.. illegal immergrants [sic]/refugees living in Britain get a total yearly income of £29,900” (here) (here) .

A version of this claim has already been debunked by Reuters (here). As previously explained, illegal immigrants are not entitled to any benefits.

Although refugees are eligible to the same benefits as UK nationals, these are capped far below £29,900.

The maximum amount a single person living outside London can receive is £13,400 a year, or £15,410 if they live in London (here) .

The text presents accurate figures about British state pensions, though this amount varies depending on a person’s age.

In the UK, men born before April 6, 1951 and women born before April 6, 1953 can receive a basic state pension – the maximum being £134.25 a week, or £6,981 a year (www.gov.uk/state-pension) . Pensioners born after the above dates can draw the new state pension of up to £175.20 a week, or £9,110 a year (here) .

In Germany, however, there is not a ‘maximum’ state pension. Instead, the pension amount is based on past earnings, which is converted into pension points (here) .

For a year's contribution at the average income a person will receive one pension point - but this varies for contributions based on lower or higher incomes (here) .

At retirement, the pension amount is calculated from the sum of the pension points multiplied by an annual ‘pension-point value’.

In 2014, the average old-age pension in Germany amounted to €805 (£731,48) per month (here) .

VERDICT

Partly false. Illegal immigrants cannot receive benefits. While refugees are eligible to the same benefits as UK nationals, these are capped far below £29,900. A pensioner in the UK who has worked for 45 years would be entitled to a minimum of £6,981 a year. There is no ‘maximum’ state pension in Germany.

