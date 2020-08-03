Fact check: Photo shows 2019 music event in Zurich, not coronavirus protest in Berlin

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a photo of a 2019 music festival in Zurich, Switzerland, and falsely claiming it shows crowds protesting in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions.

Posts sharing the mislabelled image can be seen here , here and here .

Police estimated that 17,000 people marched through the German capital on August 1 against measures imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic, including anti-vaccination campaigners and people who oppose the wearing of face masks ( here ).

The photograph, however, shows a house and techno event called Street Parade Zurich that took place in 2019 ( here ).

A higher-resolution version of the same image can be seen on the event website, and a Swiss flag can be seen flying from the most prominent building ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows a 2019 music event in Zurich, not a coronavirus protest in Berlin in August 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.