Fact check: Fabricated tweet from Trump’s sister Betty on election outcome

A screenshot of a tweet shared on social media shows a user named Betty Trump, with the handle @TheBettyTrump, saying “this election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family” because “my brother Don won this election and will fight this election to the very end.” The tweet, however, stems from a parody account.

A posts by The Committee to Defend the President sharing the tweet seriously and with over 1,600 shares, can be seen here and reads, “We agree with President Trump's sister, Betty! #FourMoreYears.”

“Thank you so much for speaking out. We love our president Trump and I believe he won,” commented one user.

The original tweet, dated Nov. 18, 2020, can be seen in an archived link, here . The Twitter user @TheBettyTrump has since been suspended by Twitter (here).

On Nov. 20, Trump retweeted an article by the Wayne Dupree Show (here) referring to the fake-Betty-tweet, adding the text “Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!” (here)

By Nov. 21, the New York Times (here), Mashable (here), Vice (here), the Guardian (here) and Business Insider (here) had all reported on how the President appeared to have been duped by a parody account posing as his sister.

Prior to their suspension, the account tweeted clarifying its status as a parody account: “I would’ve clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account. Don’t blame @WayneDupreeShow... it’s on me for not making that clear. Hope y’all will forgive me - feel bad for creating any confusion. LOVE!” (here)

Donald Trump has four siblings: Robert Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry, Elizabeth Trump Grau, and Fred Trump Jr.

Earlier this year, disparaging tapes of Trump’s sister Maryanne came to light, visible in a Washington Post report here. According to the Post, his other sister Elizabeth “has stayed out of the public eye,” making a public announcement on Twitter additionally unlikely.

Posing as his sister, the parody account used a header and profile picture of Elizabeth (here) that can be easily found in searching her name in Google images ( here , here ).

VERDICT

False. Tweet by Trump’s sister Betty was sent from a now-suspended parody account.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .