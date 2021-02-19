Fact check: 2006 video of Biden’s critical Mexico remarks was not ‘leaked’, has been in the public domain and reported on by media outlets

A Facebook post with a video viewed more than 193,500 times on Facebook claims to show “leaked footage of Biden” making harsh comments about Mexico. This is misleading: the authentic footage is from 2006 and has been since reported on by several media.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

One post from Feb. 15, 2021 here reads: “Secret leaked footage of Biden shouting racist things about Mexico *shame if it went viral! Why is Biden protected by CNN who normally condemns this?”

Reuters previously debunked posts circulating in Spanish about this video ( here ) which falsely claimed Biden’s comments were directed at the administration of Mexico’s current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the clip, the then Senator Biden is seen addressing around 230 members of the Columbia Rotary Club on Nov. 27, 2006 ( here ). The video was uploaded to YouTube on that same day here by Brad Warthen, then-VP/Editorial Page Editor of South Carolina newspaper The State ( here ).

"Folks, I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats -- and some of you won't like it -- I voted for 700 miles of fence," Biden continues, referring to the Secure Fence Act ( here , here ).

The version circulating on Facebook does not include the following sentence: “But, let me tell you, we can build a fence 40 stories high -- unless you change the dynamic in Mexico,” which is audible in the YouTube version.

Biden then says “and, you will not like this, punish American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals.” The Facebook video also omits his next sentence: “Unless you do those two things, all the rest is window dressing. I know I am not supposed to say it that bluntly.”

The Facebook version also does not include the following: “And so everything else we do is in between here. Everything else we do is at the margins. And the reason why I add that parenthetically, why I believe the fence is needed does not have anything to do with immigration as much as drugs.”

Finally, both versions include his final sentence: “And let me tell you something folks, people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”

On Oct. 26, 2006, President George W. Bush signed the legislation to build the 700 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexican border ( here )

At the time, The AP reported on Biden’s remarks about Mexico at the rotary club, noting how he favored tighter immigration policies and fencing and that “immigration is driven by money in low-wage Mexico” ( here , here ).

The footage itself was, in fact, addressed in 2019 by CNN here , as Biden was seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential race. At the time a spokesman for Biden distanced him from the Trump Administration’s approach to immigration, saying Biden thinks the strategy “including its crackdown on sanctuary cities and especially its repugnant treatment of migrant children, is contrary to our values as a nation."

“As then-Senator Biden said at the time, ‘we can build a fence 40 stories high,’ but it will not address the real issues here. Vice President Biden believes we have to stop trying to scare people and instead have an immigration discussion based on facts,” the spokesman said to CNN. “He believes that we can secure our borders without abandoning our values,” he added, without addressing fencing or walls but rather redirecting toward other solutions like using technology to tighten border controls.

Subsequently, other media outlets including Fox News, Vanity Fair and the Huffington Post addressed the video here , here , here .

Hours after being sworn in on Jan. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden signed half a dozen executive orders on to reverse several hardline immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump, including halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and reversing a Trump order preventing migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted for congressional districts. Migration experts warn that it will take months or longer to unravel many of the restrictions imposed in the past four years ( here ).

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Missing context. Authentic (but cropped) footage from Nov. 27, 2006 shows Joe Biden making critical remarks about Mexico. The video is not “secret” or “leaked”: it was uploaded to YouTube on the day Biden made the remarks and has since been addressed by several mainstream media outlets, including CNN.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .