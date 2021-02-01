Fact check: Joe Biden did not wear his son Beau’s watch at inauguration

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims President Joe Biden wore his late son Beau Biden’s Rolex watch at his inauguration. This claim is false: White House officials told Mediate that the watch was a gift to Biden from his wife, Jill.

One post here reads: “Do you remember the New York Times story criticizing @joebiden for having a Rolex? Turns out the watch @potus wore to the swearing-in belonged to Beau Biden. It was in honor of his son!”

The New York Times article, referred to in some of the posts here , discusses Biden’s choice of wearing a Rolex watch. The article mentions that more recent presidents, apart from Trump, have chosen to wear watches from more affordable brands. The article says President Barack Obama wore a Shinola watch, while President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton wore Timex.

The Rolex that Biden wore can be seen at his inauguration here , here and here . Biden also wore the watch on Jan. 11, 2021 here , when he received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The model (Rolex Datejust, according to New York Times report) can be found on the Rolex website here and models retail at more than $7,000.

Social media users called on New York Times to issue an apology for the article, claiming that the watch belonged to Biden’s late son, Beau Biden. Examples can be seen here , here , here , here .

Former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden died in 2015 at age 46 after battling with brain cancer for two years (here).

The watch did not belong to Beau Biden. A White House official confirmed to news website Mediaite here that the watch Biden was wearing at his inauguration was a Christmas gift from First Lady Jill Biden.

CNN journalist Jake Tapper also addressed the rumor in a Twitter post here , saying that it was not true and calling on users to “please stop sharing this falsehood”.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Fact-checkers PolitiFact reached a similar conclusion, here .

Joe Biden does wear his son’s rosary beads on his wrist in memory of Beau (here).

False. The Rolex watch President Joe Biden wore at his inauguration did not belong to his late son Beau Biden.

