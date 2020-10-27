Fact check: Biden’s Bristol, PA rally did not have only 25 people in attendance

A video online claims very few people attended Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania. This video misleadingly shows a screenshot of about a dozen cars, when more than 100 attended according to local media reports.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The video can be seen here . The narrator compares a video of the rally posted on YouTube by the Biden campaign, visible here and a screenshot from a live FOX News report showing some attendees and their cars.

The narrator claims that there is music playing throughout the video so that viewers don’t hear the “20 cars and 25 people” not making much noise in support of Biden. The video contains opinion which is beyond the scope of this article, but the screenshot used and the central claim that the rally was only attended by one or two dozen people is incorrect.

Biden was addressing supporters in the town of Bristol who had gathered in pickup trucks or cars, many with their windows or sunroofs down, to avoid possible coronavirus infection. Biden’s campaign limited each vehicle to a maximum of four passengers ( here ).

Local news organizations that reported on the rally said that there were significantly more attendees than the numbers presented in this video.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported more than 100 cars and trucks showed up at Biden’s Bristol gathering, visible in a photograph toward the end of their article here . With yellow school buses in the background, this photograph shows a wider view of a similar angle as the FOX News screenshot in the Facebook video (which also features a yellow school bus in the background but zoomed further in).

The Bucks County Courier Times reported that around 170 cars were at the parking lot where the event took place ( here ). The Morning Call explained that although the event was planning to have a few dozen cars in attendance, more cars were allowed to park as attendees arrived ( here ).

In the original video here , attendees can be heard clapping and honking from their cars in support throughout the event (for example: at 0:40, 3:13, 6:25, 15:10, 18:48, 38:38).

VERDICT

False. Local media reports confirm more than 100 cars attended Biden’s Bristol, Pennsylvania socially distant rally.

