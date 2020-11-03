Fact check: Biden campaign manager, in saying ‘under no scenario will Trump be elected victor on election night’, was referring to likely election outcome delays, not rejecting the democratic process

On Nov. 2, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, told reporters that “under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night”. Posts on social media are misrepresenting O’Malley Dillon’s statement to mean Biden does not plan to accept the election’s outcome (saying the Biden campaign “won’t be accepting the results of the election”). In reality, the campaign is referring to the possible delay in knowing the winner of the election due to high amounts of mail-in votes expected this year.

A Facebook post here reads: “Biden campaign manager just said ‘Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on Election Night’. Remind me again who won’t be accepting the results of the election? Oh yes, that’s right, the same people who still haven’t accepted 2016.”

A day before Election Day, O’Malley Dillon started a media briefing livestreamed youtu.be/j03BNEV_cuI?t=100 , responding to reports ( here ) that Trump “plans to go out and declare victory” if he wins the East Coast battleground states. O’Malley Dillon dismissed this stance, saying, “We want to be clear with you, if he tries to do that, that will not be true.”

“We also want to be fundamentally clear what we believe to be true: under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared victor on election night. And we think that is really fundamental to how we want to approach tomorrow.” ( youtu.be/j03BNEV_cuI?t=131 )

A statement she made later in the briefing ( youtu.be/j03BNEV_cuI?t=712 ) also provides more context: “So, when Donald Trump says that ballots counted after midnight should be invalidated, he’s just making that up. There is no historical precedent that any of our elections have ever run and been counted and completely verified on election night. We do not expect that to happen in 2020, and we know that all the ballots aren’t going to be reported on election night.”

She added that ballots whose tabulation might be delayed include Democrat votes, Republican votes, votes from servicemembers living and voting from overseas, and COVID-10 frontline workers.

Statements made by Trump in the run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election repeatedly cast doubt on mail-in voting. “It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Oct. 27 ( here ), a statement which NPR explained is false ( here ).

It is not unusual in the United States for individual states to take several days or even weeks to count their votes, and a record surge in mail ballots ( here ) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could draw this process out further this year ( here ).

As reported by the New York Times here , the United States has never had “final results” or a final vote count on election night; instead, the projected winners that are reported by news organizations on that day are based on partial counts.

“The difference this year is not the timing of final results — those will come, as always, by the certification deadlines each state has set,” the Times states. “The difference, rather, is when news organizations are likely to have enough information to make accurate projections.”

In August 2020, Hillary Clinton echoed this sentiment ( here ). Clinton conceded defeat on the night of the election in 2016 but said the shift to mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic means it could take longer to know the winner this November.

Missing Context. The Biden Campaign did not say they “won’t be accepting the results of the election” but that the outcome is unlikely to be determined on election night.

