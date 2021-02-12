Fact check: Repeated use of same photo of Biden at church does not prove he is lying about his church attendance or Catholic faith

Social media users have been sharing posts that claim President Biden is lying about being a church-going Catholic. As evidence, they feature a Twitter screenshot showing Biden attending church using the same photo on different dates. The Twitter user clarified that the photo was taken in late 2020 and Reuters photos show that Biden did attend church on both dates.

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a church service before his presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS

The posts (here , here , here) show screenshots of two tweets by Chris D. Jackson (County Commissioner for the second district in Lawrence County, Tennessee here ), both showing the same picture of Biden sitting in a pew at the back of a church, with the date and time that the tweets were posted circled in red. One tweet appears to have been posted on Nov. 16, 2020 and the other on Feb. 8, 2021.

The actual tweets by Jackson were posts on Nov. 15, 2020 and Feb. 7, 2021 (Eastern time) and read, “President-elect @JoeBiden is currently attending church at St. Joseph’s on the Brandwine in Wilmington. President Trump arrived at his golf club at 10:11 am” (here) and “Our @POTUS, @JoeBiden, quietly attended church this morning. He didn’t mean tweet. He didn’t golf. He didn’t gaslight. What a change.” (here)

Captions on the social media posts include, “Joe Biden lying about going to church? No way! Yes way, same picture. Different day. Joe Biden is so far from Catholic that I find it pitiful they even let him step foot inside a church.”; “They just think you are fools…”; “They’re using the same pics of Joe Biden in church… This is hilarious at this point.”

Biden is the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history (here) .

Approximately two-and-a-half hours after he posted the Feb. 7 tweet, Jackson added a clarifying tweet below saying “Please note, the attached photo was taken by a parishioner at a service at (sic) towards the end of last year. According to reports, Biden often sits in the back, alone, careful not to interrupt services. Here are some press photos from today’s service,” showing three photos of Biden outside the church in the snow (here).

The first time that Jackson posted the image of Biden at church used in the two subsequent tweets was at 1:02 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, 2020, as seen here . This tweet directly references Biden being in the photo and says it was taken “yesterday”, meaning Nov. 1, 2020. It says, “This was @JoeBiden yesterday attending church at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine.”

Jackson did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment and Reuters was not able to confirm the original source of the photo.

On Nov. 1, almost identical photos of Biden at church that day circulated on social media (here , here) , showing the same interior décor and similar members of the congregation.

Aside from Nov.1, Biden also attended church at St Joseph on the Brandywine in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware (here) on Nov. 15, 2020 and Feb. 7, 2021, when the tweets were posted, as shown in Reuters photos from Nov. 15 ( here and here ) and from Feb. 7 ( here and here ).

Reuters photos from various different dates show that Biden regularly attends that church, as seen here , here , here and here .

Biden has regularly spoken out about being a Catholic, describing himself as a “practising Catholic”, explaining he was educated by nuns and priests as a “catholic school kid”, referencing scripture and teachings such as “catholic social doctrines”, and describing how his faith got him through tough periods of his life, as seen in videos here , here and here . White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at two press conferences, “[Biden] is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning [Jan. 20, 2021]” and “[Biden] does attend church nearly every weekend, and that’s something that’s important to him personally and to his family.” (here)

Reuters recently fact-checked false claims about Biden’s family bible that he used at the inauguration (here) .

VERDICT

Missing context. The two tweets feature a photo of Biden in church on Nov. 1, recycled by the user on Nov. 15 and Feb. 7. Separate Reuters photos show that Biden did attend church on both days the tweets were posted. Biden’s Catholic faith is well-known and documented.

