Fact check: Context missing in clip of Biden speaking about ‘Black women’ 

Social media users have been sharing a video clip online that shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying: “The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.” Posts accompanying the video make claims along the lines of it being proof that Biden is racist. This clip takes what Biden said out of context.

Examples can be seen here and here .

Biden hosted a roundtable for veterans in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 15. A C-SPAN video of the discussion can be found here . In the video before the quote in the claim, Biden says that he is more optimistic about dealing with the issues discussed at the roundtable. At the 1:20:48 mark, he says:

“Because the American public, the blinders have been taken off. They all of the sudden see a hell of a lot clearer. They see, ‘Jeez, The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf, or a young Hispanic is out there, these dreamers are out there, 60,000 of them acting as first responders and nurses and docs.’ Or all of the sudden people are realizing, ‘My lord, you know, these people have done so much. Not just Black, white, across the board have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.’”

The clips isolate a sentence Biden was saying without providing context on what was being discussed. Biden was quoting a realization he believed the American public was having about the diversity of essential workers.

At the 1:21:45 mark, he adds: “The idea that in the middle of a pandemic, the worst thing since the great flu back in the turn of the century, where so many people died worldwide, is that people are figuring out that we are all in this together. We can get through this if we just level with one another.”

Biden was discussing that he was optimistic for the future as the problems discussed at the roundtable could be approached in a similar way as during the pandemic: different groups coming together and helping each other.

VERDICT

Missing context. Isolated clip misses context that Biden was talking about the role people of different ethnicities had played during the pandemic.

