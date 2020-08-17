Fact check: Walmart did not market “Hot Cup of Joe: A Piping Hot Coloring Book with America's Sexiest Moderate, Joe Biden” as a children’s book

Posts circulating on social media make the claim that the book “Hot Cup of Joe: A Piping Hot Coloring Book with America’s Sexiest Moderate, Joe Biden” is sold by Walmart as a children’s book. This is partly false. Walmart sells this coloring book, but it is not marketed for children.

A Facebook post shared over 2,800 times here reads: “DISGUSTING! Walmart is selling a semi pornographic KIDS COLORING BOOK featuring JOE BIDEN called HOT CUP OF JOE! He’s getting out of the shower .. laying on a rug half naked .. WTH?????? HELP SHARE THIS AND EXPOSE THESE CHILD PREDATORS!”

A spokeswoman for Walmart told Reuters by phone that this item is an adult coloring book.

Walmart’s online catalogue does not describe the book illustrated by Jason Millet as a publication for adults ( archive.vn/ZKvek ). However, the product is listed under the category of “Politics” in “Funny Books”, not in the Children’s & Kid’s Books section bit.ly/3kSSbed .

While Reuters is unable to confirm if the adult book was misplaced in any one Walmart branch, the spokeswoman said that the “the proper placement in a store is in the adult, not the children’s area”.

A spokeswoman of the St. Martin's Publishing Group also confirmed to Reuters on email that this book is not intended for children. The title of the book on their listing here specifies the item is “a Satirical Coloring Book for Adults”.

Other retailers also list the publication as a satirical coloring book for adults, including Amazon ( amzn.to/3145CQA ) and Barnes and Noble ( here )

VERDICT

Partly false. This is an adult coloring book sold by Walmart and other retailers. It is not marketed for children.

