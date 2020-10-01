Fact check: Biden was not given presidential debate questions in advance by moderator

Social media users are sharing posts that allege Joe Biden was given the questions for the first U.S. presidential debate in advance by the debate moderator, Fox news anchor Chris Wallace. No evidence has been provided to support this claim and both Fox News and Wallace have said the allegations are false.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS

Shared thousands of times on social media, the posts ( here , here , here ) read, “Word on the street is that Joe Biden got tonight’s debate questions in advance”, or “BREAKING NEWS Word has it, Joe Biden has been given the debate questions to prep for tonight.”

Some posts attribute the claim to an interview with conservative author and conspiracy theorist Dr Jerome Corsi on the radio station KXEL, where he said, “The information I’ve just gotten, and I think it’s always been accurate, is that Joe Biden has been given the questions from Fox’s Chris Wallace and he’s being prepared on the exact questions he’s gonna be asked.” (here)

Corsi, who makes several other allegations against Biden and the Democrats in the interview, provided no evidence to substantiate the claim that Biden received the questions in advance.

The first of three U.S. presidential debates took place on Sept. 29 ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The debate was moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace (here).

Wallace publicly released the six debate topics in advance of the debate on Sept. 22 (here).

The topics, designed after the major topics or talking points in the country during this year, included the Supreme Court, COVID-19, race and violence, and the integrity of the election.

The debate was divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes, each opened by a question from the moderator, which the candidates had two minutes to answer. These two-minute-long answers were then followed by open debate for the rest of the 15 minutes, during which the moderator could ask additional questions (here)

Wallace said on air at the beginning of the debate that he did not give the questions to candidates in advance: “I can assure you none of the questions has been shared with the commission or the two candidates.” (see from 00:47 in this CNN recording of the debate youtu.be/yHFI8TsSKXY )

In response to the allegations that the questions had been shared in advance with Biden, a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement: “This is entirely false and any assertion otherwise is patently absurd.”

VERDICT

False. Joe Biden did not receive first presidential debate questions in advance.

This article was produced the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work here .