Fact check: Joe Biden did not say ‘his people’ would ‘keep burning, looting and killing’ if he lost the presidential election 

Shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 general election, posts falsely claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that “if he loses, his people will keep burning, looting and killing.” Spread as civil unrest in several U.S. cities has converged with protests against police brutality and white supremacy, this claim is not true.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The claim may stem from the former vice president’s remarks on public safety and law enforcement in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 31, during which he blamed President Donald Trump for encouraging civil unrest.

With a full transcript provided here by C-SPAN, Biden said that “rioting is not protesting” but “lawlessness, plain and simple” that “makes things worse across the board, not better.” He then said that Trump “fans the flames rather than fighting the flames” and “long ago forfeited any moral leadership.”

Referring to his opponent’s use of “law and order” as a main theme of his re-election campaign, Biden claimed that Trump has “fomented” the violence by failing “to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia.” He asked, “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

The same day, in a statement following Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of protests following the wounding of Jacob Blake, Biden again accused the president of stoking violence with his rhetoric ( here ).

Media coverage of Biden’s remarks can be seen here here, here and here here. While he did say Donald Trump “can’t stop the violence” and that he was “stoking violence in our cities," Biden did not say that if he loses “his people” would keep “burning, looting and killing.”

Earlier this month, the Reuters Fact Check team debunked social media claims that the former vice president had been silent for over three months on the issues of rioting and violence and had not denounced them until Aug. 30 because of a dip in the polls ( here ). This claim was false, as Biden has continually denounced riots since protests following the death of George Floyd began in late May.

VERDICT

False. Joe Biden did not say that his supporters would burn, loot, and kill if he lost the 2020 presidential election but rather blamed President Trump for stoking violence with his own base.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .