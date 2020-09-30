Fact check: Biden did not meet with Virginia Governor Northam, who has COVID-19 

Shared thousands of times on Facebook the week of the first 2020 presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, posts say the former vice president earlier this month visited Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The posts suggest that Biden will use his exposure to Northam as an excuse to cancel the debate. The claim, however, is false.

The posts originated shortly after Northam announced on Sept. 25 that he and his wife Pamela Northam had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest U.S. state governor to announce he had contracted it ( here ). Northam, a Democrat, announced his test results in a post on Twitter ( here ), saying he was asymptomatic and would continue to work while isolating at home.

Alena Yarmosky, press secretary for Governor Northam, told Reuters via email that neither the governor nor First Lady Pamela Northam have had any contact with Biden over the last several weeks.

The claim may stem from President Trump’s remarks linking his opponent to Northam during a Sept. 25 campaign rally in Newport News, Va. ( here ). Provided by C-SPAN, a full transcript and footage of the rally is available here . Condemning the Virginia governor’s stance on late-term abortion rights and gun safety, Trump says around the 51:06 mark, “As you know, sleepy Joe Biden endorsed your governor, so that means he endorsed the policy of your governor.”

It is true that former Vice President Biden endorsed and campaigned with Northam in 2017 when he was the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia ( here , here ).

However, when a racist photo from Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook page that showed one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe emerged in 2019 ( here ), Biden was among those calling for the governor’s resignation ( here ).

It is also possible that the claim stems from Dr. Jill Biden’s visit last week to Virginia’s Richmond and Hampton Roads areas to campaign for her husband during the state’s early voting period ( here ). Richmond is the state capital and the site of the Virginia governor’s Executive Mansion ( here ). Northam’s press secretary also said the Northams had not had any contact with Jill Biden.

False. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not visit Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is self-isolating after a positive coronavirus test, ahead of the first 2020 presidential debate.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .