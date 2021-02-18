Fact check: Biden approved emergency measures in response to Texas freeze

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims President Joe Biden took no action in response to the unusually low temperatures in Texas. While Biden has not publicly spoken about Texas as of February 18, 2021, he has approved federal assistance for the state.

One post here reads: “Texas Turbines & Solar Panels frozen, people freezing & dying. And Biden has said nothing about this emergency! WTH is he doing?”

The cold snap sweeping Texas also reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Feb. 15, 2021. Around midday, service had been restored to almost 2.6 million of them (here).

It is true that Biden has not spoken about the situation in Texas during speeches or through social media at the time of publishing. However, he did take steps to address the emergency.

President Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures ranged from 28 to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 to minus 22 Celsius) (here).

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained in a daily press briefing Wednesday ( here , starting at 12:55) the steps the administration was taking to help Texas.

Around the 13:10 mark, she says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has supplied Texas with generators, water, and blankets. It is also preparing to move diesel into Texas to ensure the availability of backup power for critical infrastructure.

VERDICT

Missing context. While President Biden has not yet spoken about the situation in Texas as of Feb. 18, the administration has taken steps to help the state.

