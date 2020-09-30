Fact check: Biden's eyes appeared blue, not black, during debate

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his irises black and claiming that he is “on drugs.” This image was likely edited, as video and photographs from the night show Biden’s eyes to be their usual blue color.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with U.S. President Donald Trump held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An example can be seen here .

The post reads: “How many different drugs is Biden on? His eyes are literally black. How many baby-blood transfusions did he have before this debate? These people are Vampires. #TRUMP2020”

The image shows a screenshot from a video of the first presidential debate that took place Sept. 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The image appears to have been digitally altered to show Biden’s eyes as black.

The moment from the image can be seen in a C-SPAN video www.c-span.org/debates/ at the 1:21:42 mark. Biden is seen in the same expression with his eyebrows raised and is holding a pen in his raised right hand.

In the video, Biden’s eyes are a normal and a lighter color, not black.

Photographs from the night, visible here , here and here , show Biden’s eyes their normal, blue color.

VERDICT

False. Biden’s eyes were not “black” during first presidential debate.

