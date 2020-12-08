Fact check: Altered photograph claims to show Biden wearing orthopedic boot on ‘wrong’ foot

Social media users are sharing a photograph that has been digitally altered to show U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wearing his orthopedic boot on the wrong leg, making the claim that Biden “can’t remember which foot he ‘hurt’.” The original image used to illustrate this false claim actually captures Biden after he adopted his dog Major in 2018. The orthopedic boot and face-covering have been digitally added.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of this claim are visible on Facebook here , here , and here .

“Well, isn't this something? Biden can't remember which foot he ‘hurt’, and folks think he's competent to run our country! Scary!” a post with the claim reads on Facebook ( archive.vn/OlPnq ).

As reported here by Reuters, Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks, his personal physician said on Nov. 29. Reuters footage show Biden injured his right foot here and here .

To illustrate the claim of the “switched” orthopedic boot, most iterations feature two photographs of Biden as visible here .

One of the photographs, showing Biden with a blue tie is similar to the shot visible here , captured by Reuters photographer Leah Millis on Dec. 1, 2020. The description reads: “U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, wearing an orthotic boot to protect his injured foot, arrives to announce nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020.

The second photograph appears to be an edited version of a photograph posted by the Delaware Humane Association (DHA), a private nonprofit care and adoption center here . The moment, also captured on video youtu.be/XrFZSl08nR4?t=9 , shows Biden exiting the DHA on Nov. 18, 2018 with his newly adopted dog Major ( here ).

The original footage shows that the image in this claim has been digitally altered to include a protective boot on Biden’s left foot and a face-mask.

The purported gray orthotic boot in this image is also different from the boot that Biden has been wearing after injuring his right foot while playing with Major ( here ).

Reuters previously debunked the claim that Biden’s orthopedic boot was hiding an ‘ankle monitor’ here .

VERDICT

Altered. A 2018 photo has been digitally altered to include an orthopedic boot in Biden’s left foot.

