Fact check: Biden-Harris Phoenix event intended to have limited attendance

Posts on social media are claiming “no one showed up” at a campaign stop of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris at the battleground state of Arizona. This claim is missing key context: the event was deliberately planned to maintain social distancing and have limited attendance.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden stands with Cindy McCain and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as they pay respects to American Indian veterans during a campaign stop at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A post with the claim here reads: “#JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris hold a campaign event in #Arizona and the local news can’t believe that not one supporter showed up!” Other examples are visible here and here .

On Oct. 8, Biden and Harris visited Arizona for an event with Native American leaders at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, where they were joined by Cindy McCain, who has endorsed Biden ( here ) . Their agenda also included a bus tour to meet with small-business owners and voters ( here ) . Reuters pictures from the day are visible reut.rs/3dvUAID .

Some iterations of this claim feature an edited video of a Fox news report that has been misleadingly edited to remove a portion in which reporter Nicole García explains the event was planned to avoid crowds.

The unedited video visible here (4:15 duration) shows that García reports the Biden team “didn’t really want to give that [details on timing and exact locations] out to the public, because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum, they realize we are in a pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than 50 people at any of their events” ( youtu.be/V0UNRfZayRk?t=60 ) .

The edited version also leaves out other moments of García’s report. LeadStories revised this in detail here .

As of this check’s publication, the edited video has been viewed over 4.3 million times on Twitter here . President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump also retweeted this version with the caption “Never a good sign…” ( archive.vn/6hoEr ). Other posts featuring the video with thousands of retweets are visible here and here .

Geoff Burgan, Arizona communications director for the Biden campaign, told Reuters via email that this was a “socially distant stop to do a brief greet with Tribal leaders, veterans and Cindy McCain” and confirmed the event was planned to limit attendance.

While it is true that the Biden-Harris event in Phoenix was a small gathering, posts with this claim fail to mention the event was planned to be so. Other reports on the visit do not refer to the alleged “no show” here , here and here .

VERDICT

Missing context. Biden-Harris event at Phoenix, Arizona was planned to be of limited attendance

