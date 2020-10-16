Fact check: Biden-Harris Phoenix event intended to have limited attendance

Posts on social media are claiming “no one showed up” at a campaign stop of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris at the battleground state of Arizona. This claim is missing key context: the event was deliberately planned to maintain social distancing and have limited attendance.
A post with the claim here reads: “#JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris hold a campaign event in #Arizona and the local news can’t believe that not one supporter showed up!” Other examples are visible here and here .
On Oct. 8, Biden and Harris visited Arizona for an event with Native American leaders at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, where they were joined by Cindy McCain, who has endorsed Biden ( here ) . Their agenda also included a bus tour to meet with small-business owners and voters ( here ) . Reuters pictures from the day are visible reut.rs/3dvUAID .
Some iterations of this claim feature an edited video of a Fox news report that has been misleadingly edited to remove a portion in which reporter Nicole García explains the event was planned to avoid crowds.
The unedited video visible here (4:15 duration) shows that García reports the Biden team “didn’t really want to give that [details on timing and exact locations] out to the public, because they want to keep the crowds to a minimum, they realize we are in a pandemic and they don’t want a crowd of more than 50 people at any of their events” ( youtu.be/V0UNRfZayRk?t=60 ) .
The edited version also leaves out other moments of García’s report. LeadStories revised this in detail here .
As of this check’s publication, the edited video has been viewed over 4.3 million times on Twitter here . President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump also retweeted this version with the caption “Never a good sign…” ( archive.vn/6hoEr ). Other posts featuring the video with thousands of retweets are visible here and here .
Geoff Burgan, Arizona communications director for the Biden campaign, told Reuters via email that this was a “socially distant stop to do a brief greet with Tribal leaders, veterans and Cindy McCain” and confirmed the event was planned to limit attendance.
While it is true that the Biden-Harris event in Phoenix was a small gathering, posts with this claim fail to mention the event was planned to be so. Other reports on the visit do not refer to the alleged “no show” here , here and here .
VERDICT
Missing context. Biden-Harris event at Phoenix, Arizona was planned to be of limited attendance
