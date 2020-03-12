False claim: photograph shows Joe Biden kissing a protester

A Facebook user shared an image on Facebook that appears to show Joe Biden kissing a distressed protester in the background of a photograph. The photograph also shows Senator Lindsay Graham and a police officer ( here ). Comments on the post include “Is that Joe Biden??” and “And the demo want this for President”. These indicate people might believe the photograph to be authentic.

The original photograph has been edited to include Biden. The original, unedited photograph can be seen here .

The original photograph is taken from a 2018 video of Graham walking out after a day of hearings regarding sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. The video was shared widely due to Graham’s nonchalance as he walked out with the protestor following and yelling behind him. Graham can be seen smiling and fixing his tie.

The video has been turned into a meme online, some examples are visible here , here and here . The original moment was caught on video by Benny Johnson for the Daily Caller.

Graham was in high spirits at this time given his support for Brett Kavanaugh during the highly publicized confirmation hearings. “This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” Graham said about the hearings. Fighting to salvage his U.S. Supreme Court nomination at the time, Brett Kavanaugh angrily denied a university professor’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her 36 years ago in a dramatic testimony that gripped the country. ( here ). Following the hearings, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

VERDICT

False: This photograph was edited to include Joe Biden