Fact check: Joe Biden did not call ‘call it a day’ at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stopped working for the day at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An example can be seen here here . One tweet posted on Oct. 25 reads: “Joe Biden calls it a day at 9am, but he’s the guy that’s gonna get things done?????” followed by laughing emojis.

On Oct. 25, Biden’s campaign called a lid, meaning that Biden would not be available for press for the rest of the day. Tyler Pager, national political reporter for Bloomberg News, explained that this happened around 11:30 a.m., not 9 a.m. as the tweet claims ( here ). Thomas Kaplan, national political reporter for The New York Times, tweeted that Biden had no in-person events for the day but had a concert in the evening where he would deliver remarks ( here ).

Biden was not done working for the day at 9 a.m. as the tweet claims. He gave a virtual speech at the “I will vote” concert organized by his campaign later that same night here and at the 6:13 mark here ).

Confusion may have stemmed from several reporters tweeting that Biden’s campaign had called a lid at 9:20 a.m. the day before, on Oct. 24. ( here , here , here ). Biden, however, spent the day visiting Pennsylvania and speaking at mobilization events in Bucks county and Luzerne county (Buck county speech visible here and Luzerne county speech visible www.pscp.tv/w/1lPKqLbbWLYxb , local news coverage of Biden’s day is visible here ).

According to journalists, the campaign has previously called a lid at earlier times, such as around 8:35 a.m. on Sept. 19 ( here and here ). President Trump and his campaign have criticized Biden for calling a lid early in the morning ( here , here ).

A “lid” is an informal term for when a politician will not be answering any more press questions and is not planning any more public events or appearances for the rest of that day ( here , here ).

Tweets such as this one here by JT Lewis, a Republican advocate, reading: “Joe Biden at 9am: ‘9 days until the election. Let’s go!’ Joe Biden at 9:01am: *calls a lid for the day*” may have contributed to the misleading claim that Biden stops working at 9 a.m.

Reuters fact-checked similar claims that similarly misinterpreted Pager’s remarks to mean Biden would hold no further events until election day, visible here .

The Biden campaign confirmed to Reuters via email and through press releases that Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 29. On Tuesday, Biden will speak in Warm Springs, before attending a drive-in event in Atlanta, Georgia. On Thursday, Biden will travel to Broward County and Tampa in Florida.

VERDICT

False. Biden did not “call it a day” at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25, he held a virtual speech for the “I will vote” concert that evening.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .