Fact check: Photo of Biden not wearing a mask on a plane is from November 2019

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Thousands of social media users have been sharing two pictures of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, claiming they show he is a fraud as he does not wear a mask on a plane but wears one outside. However, the photo shown of Biden not wearing a mask on a plane was taken in November 2019.

The posts (here , here) link to or appear to originate from a tweet (here) by Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany (here) . They show one picture of Biden on a plane without a mask on talking to a woman, and another of Biden outside with a mask on. Captions include, “Washington, DC phony! @JoeBiden doesn’t wear a mask on a plane – but wears one OUTSIDE!?” and “Biden wears a mask outside but not on a plane. Fraud.”

The photo of Biden on a plane is from an article published in Vogue on Oct. 30 about Biden’s traveling national press secretary Remi Yamamoto. The caption clearly states that the photo was taken in November 2019: “Yamamoto and Biden huddle on a flight to South Carolina in November 2019. Photo: Adam Schultz/Biden for President” (here) .

Biden said in Delaware on Oct. 23 that he would mandate masks in all interstate U.S. transportation and all federal buildings if elected in the Nov.3 presidential election. Biden, who strongly supports mask-wearing said, “Wearing masks is not a political statement, it is a scientific imperative.” (here , here) .

Reuters recently debunked other misinformation relating to Biden wearing a mask (here , here) .

VERDICT

False. The photo of Biden not wearing a mask on a plane was taken in November 2019.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .