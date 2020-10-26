Fact check: VOA video is not a Biden ad to address the Muslim community

Users on social media are sharing a video with Urdu subtitles showing democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Some posts refer to the clip as “Biden’s Muslim Commercial” claiming it was produced by the Biden campaign and that it is “being promoted in areas of heavy Muslim populations.” This is inaccurate: the video was not produced by the Biden campaign but was posted by Voice of America (VOA) and was deleted from its website and social media after raising concerns it was explicitly promoting support for Biden.

A post with over 2,200 shares on Facebook is visible here . Other posts with this claim are visible here , here and here .

The two-minute-video in these claims, visible on Politico’s website here , includes excerpts of actual remarks made by Biden for an online event hosted by Emgage Action, a membership organization mobilizing around issues affecting American Muslims ( here , www.emgageaction.org/about-us/). In the video, Biden’s remarks during the summit, which was live streamed on July 20, are included within a promotional clip visible here that was posted by Emgage Action on May 27 to promote their Million Muslim Votes Campaign.

Reuters previously debunked another claim that misrepresented a comment made by Biden during the same the Emgage event here .

The video in this claim was initially shared by VOA, a broadcaster that is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) ( www.insidevoa.com/p/5831.html ). VOA said here , the video, which contained VOA logos, was posted by its Urdu service website and social media platforms “earlier in” July “before being removed by senior journalists at VOA concerned about its content.”

When asked about the video, Anna Morris, VOA Public Relations Officer, referred Reuters to a statement dated July 30 here by the CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA.

The USAGM said there was “significant concern that the VOA content targeted potential voters in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election”, which led the agency to investigate the video.

Regarding the claims that the clip is “being promoted in heavy areas of Muslim populations,” although the video circulated for a time, Morris told Reuters via email that the video “has been removed from all platforms.” Reuters could not determine when the content was deleted but it is no longer visible on VOA Urdu’s social media nor on its website twitter.com/URDUVOA , www.instagram.com/urduvoa/ , www.facebook.com/voaurdu/ , www.urduvoa.com/ .

The incident was reported by media outlets, none of which said the content was produced by the Biden campaign here , here .

The video also did not include a disclaimer saying it was approved by Joe Biden or paid for by Biden for President, as political ads do.

Missing context. The video features some authentic remarks made by Biden to the Muslim community but it was not produced by his campaign. The clip was initially posted by broadcaster Voice of America and deleted after concerns were raised.

