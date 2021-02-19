Fact check: Claims that Biden is ‘pardoning 2,617 BLM protesters’ stem from satire article

A photograph of an article with the headline “Biden Quietly Pardons 2,617 BLM Protesters” is circulating on social media. Though the article was intended as satire, some users appear to be taking the content seriously.

While some users acknowledge the article is from a satirical site, others appear to believe President Joe Biden pardoned protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement, with comments like: “This is outrageous!”, “shameless, they are just shameless!”, “He. Really. Needs to be. Removed.” and “What the heck is this country turning into?”

Most iterations feature what appears to be a photograph of a phone screen featuring the article’s preview on Facebook. Posts sharing the image can be seen here , here , here .

The article ( here ), whose website name is clearly visible in the photograph shared on social media, was published by the website Daily World Update, which is part of the “parody, satire, and tomfoolery” network “America’s Last Line of Defense” ( dailyworldupdate.us/about/ ). In its About Us section, the page states that “everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

Reuters did not find any news reports on this or any similar action taken by Biden.

The pardon power, which comes from the U.S. Constitution, is one of the broadest available to a president. While pardons are typically given to people who have been prosecuted, pardons can cover conduct that has not yet resulted in legal proceedings ( here ).

Reuters previously debunked the claim that Biden had not condemned the violence and riots during the protests over the death of George Floyd, here .

VERDICT

False. President Biden did not pardon 2,617 Black Lives Matter protesters, the article stems from a satire website.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.