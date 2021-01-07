Fact check: President-elect Biden has not stepped down; claim comes from fake news-generating website

Users on social media are sharing a screenshot of a “news article” that falsely claims President-elect Joe Biden “has resigned”. This article was created with a fake news generator website.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol as he announces his Justice Department nominees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Examples are visible here , here, here .

While some users dismiss the claim, others appear to take the content seriously, with comments like: “This is the most honorable thing he has ever done” and “He’s stepping down but not for these reasons. He’s caught and they are having mercy on him”.

The purported article, titled “President Elect Joe Biden steps down as President Elect” carries a timestamp of “5:35 pm 01-01-21” and was allegedly reported by “Fox” from “Atlanta”.

It starts: “Newly President Elect Joe Biden has resigned as President elect after consulting with his family & legal team due to an unspecified health issue”. The article then continues to say Biden’s “advisors and legal team” would make an official announcement “tonight at 9pm ET”.

Reuters found no evidence that this is a legitimate article by Fox nor by any other media. A Google search of the headline brought up other fact-check articles debunking this claim.

The design of the logo and the layout of the text match those created by fake news-generator website “Channel 45 news” ( here ). The screenshot circulating appears to capture the mobile version of the fake article.

Since Jan. 1, President-elect Joe Biden and the Office of the President Elect have delivered several statements, some of which are visible ( here , here , here , here )

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20. Congress confirmed the Electoral College tally of states’ results early on Jan. 7, which showed Biden as winning the Nov. 3 contest against President Donald Trump ( here ).

VERDICT

False. President-elect Joe Biden has not stepped down and is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 20. Posts sharing this claim feature a hoax article created with a fake-news generator.

