Fact check: Biden did not end in-person campaigning nine days before presidential election  

Thousands of social media users have been sharing posts claiming that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ended in-person campaigning nine days before the Nov. 3 presidential election. This claim is false: a spokesperson for the Biden campaign confirmed to Reuters that Biden will travel to Georgia and Florida the week before the election.

The screenshot of a tweet by Chuck Callesto ( here ), which says, “BREAKING REPORT: Joe Biden ENDS IN-PERSON campaigning, 9 DAYS BEFORE the election…” has been shared across social media ( here , here , here , here ).

Approximately five hours before Callesto’s tweet was posted on Oct. 25, Bloomberg’s National Political Reporter, Tyler Page, posted a tweet saying, “Joe Biden’s campaign has called at [sic] lid at 11:27 am, just nine days before the election.” ( here ) A “lid” is an informal term for when a politician will not be answering any more press questions and is not planning any more public events or appearances for the rest of that day ( here , here ).

This lid is daily and Page’s tweet did not mean an end to Biden’s in-person campaigning until election day. In fact, Biden spoke to the public that same evening at his “I will vote” concert, as seen here .

The Biden campaign confirmed to Reuters via email and through press releases that Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 29. On Tuesday, Biden will speak in Warm Springs, before attending a drive-in event in Atlanta, Georgia. On Thursday, Biden will travel to Broward County and Tampa in Florida.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Biden for calling a lid early in the day, while Biden says he is reducing campaign events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Biden plans to visit Georgia one week before the election and Florida five days before the election. A ‘lid’ declared at 11:27am on Oct. 25 only lasted until that same evening of Oct. 25 when Biden spoke to the public at his “I will vote” concert.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .