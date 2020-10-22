Fact check: Biden rally in Toledo, Ohio was a drive-in distanced event, not a regular rally   

Social media users have been sharing content online showing a rally for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and claiming that not many supporters attended. The posts miss the key context that the gathering was meant to be distanced and a drive-in event, not a populated rally.

An example making the claim can be seen here .

One post’s description reads “Huge rally!” with laughing emojis.

The video shows a drive-in Biden rally in Toledo, Ohio, which took place on Oct. 12, 2020. A video posted on YouTube by the Biden campaign here shows the same stage and cars as the video in the claim. Google Maps street view of the location of the rally can be seen here!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sR6f3A15BtpTj_dPtVMMPHQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x0:0x19d4be0e71e07ce2!8m2!3d41.714422!4d-83.586316!14m1!1BCgIgARICCAI . A photograph of Biden greeting attendees at the same event can be seen here .

In the 25-minute speech outside a United Auto Workers union hall, Biden addressed auto workers on issues in their industry, unemployment, the economy and Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees honked their vehicles’ horns in approval instead of applause.

Foreign-car owners were not allowed inside the parking lot filled with around 50 American-made cars due to a United Auto Workers convention rule, according to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette ( here ).

Biden’s campaign events have been conducted in small gatherings where attendees are instructed to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines such as wearing masks, ABC News reported ( here ).

Biden has criticized Trump for holding campaign events that put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States ( here ).

The contrast between Trump and Biden’s campaign events can be seen in various photographs here . Biden’s campaign favors smaller gatherings where social distancing can be maintained, and Biden is often seen wearing a face mask.

VERDICT

Missing context. This rally was a drive-in rally with invited guests who were seated inside cars.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .