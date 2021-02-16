Fact check: Photo of Biden has been flipped to make him appear to be left handed

Shared thousands of times on social media, a meme makes the claim that a photograph shows a disguised body double of President Joe Biden signing Executive Orders in the Oval Office, rather than the president himself. As “evidence”, the meme pairs the image, which allegedly shows the “double” signing with his left hand, with a past photograph of Biden, in which he is signing a document with the opposite hand. The claim is false: the image of President Biden in the Oval Office has been flipped. Footage shows that in both instances, Biden signed with his right hand.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“Oops, Biden’s body double is left-handed. Casting director slipped up!”, the meme says. Posts with the claim can be seen here , here , here .

While some users acknowledge the image on the right has been doctored, others appear to believe it is authentic. Comments include: “One is the fake actor taking over!!” and “Two different people!”.

Reuters has previously debunked similar falsehoods that alleged Biden used a disguised body double during an interview ( here ) and that the Oval Office was a fake “movie set” ( here ).

The image on the left can be seen here , it was captured by White House photographer David Lienemann on April, 14, 2010 when Biden was vice president.

The image on the right has been flipped to mislead viewers. The original, “unflipped” photo was taken by the AP and can be seen here . Reuters photos of the same moments, showing Biden signing 15 executive orders shortly after being sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021 ( here , here ) show the alignment of the office is flipped in the doctored photograph (see flags behind Biden, pile of navy folders and white cup on his desk).

In a video by Wired “Joe Biden Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions” ( youtu.be/nGrB-5ieeMU?t=75 ), the then presidential candidate said he was not left-handed. “No, that's why I'm having trouble pulling these off, with my left hand,” he said about the cardboard he was holding.

VERDICT

Altered. President Joe Biden is right-handed, the photograph has been flipped to falsely claim a “disguised body double”, rather than the president himself, signed the executive orders with his left hand.

