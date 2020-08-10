Fact check: Biden has not publicly chosen running mate, Harris eligible

Some posts on social media claim that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as running mate for vice president. The posts further claim that if elected and Biden were unable to complete his term in office, Harris would be ineligible to take his post by “constitutional law,” due to her family background, making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next in line to assume the role. This claim is false.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Senator Kamala Harris after the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Examples of the claim: here and here .

VP PICK

As of Aug. 10, 2020, Biden has not made his pick for a running mate.

His search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in U.S. history at 78 on Inauguration Day. He has vowed to choose a woman as running mate.

According to people familiar with the process that is expected to wrap up this month, contenders under final consideration include Harris, former National Security advisor Susan Rice, Representative Val Demings, Representative Karen Bass, as well as Senators Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren ( here ). Other possibilities are New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

It is therefore false that Biden has already publicly chosen Harris as his vice presidential pick.

SUCCESSION ELIGIBILITY

According to the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section I, Clause 6, in case of the removal of the president from office, whether due to death, resignation, or inability to complete the term, the vice president will assume the role ( constitutionus.com/ ).

On July 18, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the Presidential Succession Act, declaring that if the vice president were also removed, the next official in line to assume the responsibilities of the presidency would be the speaker of the House, followed by the Senate president pro tempore ( here ).

It is therefore true that the speaker of the House, at present Nancy Pelosi, would succeed Biden’s vice president in the case of removal.

The constitutional eligibility requirements to become vice president are the same as the eligibility requirements to become president: a person must be a natural-born U.S. citizen, at least 35 years old, and a U.S. resident for at least 14 years. ( bit.ly/3abexmc ).

Harris fulfills all these requirements, despite the fact both of her parents were born outside of the country. ( here ; here ).

It is therefore false that Harris would be constitutionally ineligible to succeed Biden.

VERDICT

False. As of this Fact Check’s publication, Joe Biden has not publicly chosen his running mate for vice president. If Kamala Harris were chosen, she would be eligible to succeed him.

