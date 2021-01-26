Fact check: Photos show Biden with U.S. Secret Service agent

After the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, users on social media made the incorrect claim that President Joe Biden was “followed” by a “Chinese handler” or a “Chinese bodyguard”, some posts insinuate that this is proof that Biden is “working for China”. This is false. The man in the photographs these posts is David Cho, a decorated Asian-American U.S. Secret Service agent that also served during the Trump administration.

U.S. President Joe Biden before his speech after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Posts with this claim are visible on Facebook here , here and Twitter here , here .

According to NBC News here , Cho is Korean-American. On Dec. 30, 2020, the Washington Post reported that the Secret Service planned to appoint him to “lead the Biden presidential detail.” ( here )

Footage of Cho during the inauguration can be seen youtu.be/ZwvbQR887W0?t=12411 , here and here .

As alleged evidence, some posts with the claim here point out to the pin visible on Cho’s jacket not being “American”. This pin, however, resembles the logo of the U.S. Secret Service ( www.secretservice.gov/ ), also used by other agents in the 2021 inauguration ceremony as visible here .

Reuters footage of a different agent in 2020 features a closer look at the pin, visible here .

In 2019, Cho was recognized with the Department of Homeland Security’s Exceptional Service Gold Medal ( here ) for “tireless and direct participation in high-level negotiations with the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, planning all security details for both Presidential visits to that country” and for “leading the men and women of the Presidential Protective Division’s White House Section in their zero-fail mission on the White House Complex.”

During the Trump administration, Cho became “second-in-command of the protective detail” as reported here by the Washington Post.

Footage of Cho with President Trump can be seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. Photos show David Cho, a Korean-American Secret Service agent.

