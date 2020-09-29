Fact check: An altered video appears to show speechless spectators after Biden announces tax rise

Social media users have been sharing a video, which appears to show spectators in silence after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announces taxes would be raised, not cut, if he were to be elected. Longer footage from the original campaign rally, however, shows that this video has been edited to cut out the context of Biden’s words and add in the silence and spectator close-ups that follow.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

One post (here), with over 34,000 likes on Instagram shows a video of Biden at an election rally saying, “If you elect me your taxes are going to be raised, not cut…if you benefited from that,” followed by silence where four close-ups of spectators are shown, and then someone on stage shouting, “Let’s go Joe!” The text over the video reads, “Biden: your taxes are going to be raised not cut. America: [four wide-eyed emojis].” The caption says, “How is this ever a good thing??”

THE VIDEO

Watermarks on the video show that the clip has been produced by The News Junkie’s Cartoons YouTube channel (youtu.be/W3IBjYaQgAs), which has produced many anti-Biden videos and appears to be linked to the page BestProAction, which has the hashtags #Trump2020 and #VoteDemsOut in its Twitter bio (twitter.com/BestProAction).

The footage comes from a campaign rally on Feb. 27 in Conway, South Carolina, as seen in this video from local NBC affiliate WCNC (youtu.be/oIT5i8zuFe4). At the 10:50 mark, Biden asks the audience, “How many of you did really well with that $1.9 trillion tax cut?” When one person off-camera raises their hand, he says, “Well that’s good… but guess what? If you elect me your taxes are going to be raised, not cut… if you benefited from that.”

The video shared on social media has been edited to add silence and close-up shots of members of the audience after this statement, potentially to imply a stunned silence, when in reality, Biden continues speaking straight away, saying, “But here’s the deal, look folks, we don’t have to, we don’t have to, hurt anybody to put this economy back on track…” The WCNC footage shows no close-ups of the audience at this time.

Shortly after, Biden talks about how he plans to provide affordable healthcare for everybody “as a right,” to which people can be heart clapping and cheering.

The clips of the audience members have been made by zooming in on shots of them taken at other points in Biden’s speech. For example, the first clip is from the 7:43 minute mark of the WCBC footage (youtu.be/oIT5i8zuFe4); the second from 19:05; the third from 20:45; and the fourth from 22:04.

The clip posted to social media does not include Biden’s question: “How many of you did really well with that $1.9 trillion tax cut?” and him looking around to see who has raised their hand. The video therefore does not make it clear that Biden is talking specifically about those who benefitted from this tax cut.

BIDEN’S COMMENTS

The former vice president was referring to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), advocated by the Trump administration and passed by Republican lawmakers in late 2017. In the largest change to U.S. tax laws since the 1980s, Republicans plan to add $1.9 trillion over 10 years to the $20 trillion national debt to finance changes that they say would further boost an already growing economy ( here , here ). The overhaul notably reduced the top individual income tax rate to 37% from 39.6% and slashed the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% (here).

Democrats have portrayed the tax overhaul as a giveaway to the rich and to corporations that would balloon the federal deficit (https:/www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tax-fiscal/rich-would-benefit-most-from-trump-tax-cut-plan-policy-group-idUSKCN1C42C8).

Biden’s tax plans target the highest earners: as president, Biden says he would roll back the income tax reductions of Trump’s overhaul only for individuals with annual incomes above $400,000 and subject wages above $400,000 to the same 12.4% Social Security payroll tax that is currently only taxable for incomes up to $137,700 ( here , here ).

He would also increase the top corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28% (still 7 percentage points lower than the pre- TCJA rate) and impose a 15% minimum tax on companies’ book income (here).

As explained by the Tax Policy Center (see Table 2 here ), households in the top 1% of the income distribution (those making over $837,000 a year) would see their taxes raised by $299,000 on average, amounting to 17% of after-tax income. Meanwhile, Americans in the middle-income quintile (earning between $52,000 and $93,000 annually) would see an average tax increase of $260, or 0.4% of after-tax income. Taxpayers in the bottom quintile (earning less than $26,000 a year) would experience an average tax increase of $30, or 0.2% of after-tax income.

Reuters recently debunked an advert, which also took this same remark from Biden out of context (here), and a video where The View hosts’ reactions to Biden’s speech were also edited to make them seem “speechless” (here) .

VERDICT

Altered video. The video has been edited to add silence as well as out-of-context close-ups of spectators following Biden’s comment. The video has been cut to remove the context around Biden’s remark, which showed that the comment about tax raises was directed specifically at someone who had benefitted from the Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .