Fact check: Joe Biden’s proposed tax increase is not the largest in U.S. history 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike will be the largest tax increase in the history of the United States. This claim is false. Placed in historical context, Biden’s proposed tax plan is not the largest in U.S. history.

An example can be seen here , in a political advertisement by the Preserve America PAC.

In the 15-second video, the narrator explains that Biden wants a $4 trillion tax increase which is “the largest tax increase in American history”.

The narrator says: “For 47 years, Joe Biden’s been digging a hole for American workers. He voted to ship our jobs overseas. Now he’s proposing the largest tax increase in American history. It’s time for Joe Biden to stop digging.”

President Donald Trump has said multiple times that Biden wants to impose a $4 trillion tax hike ( here , here ).

The claim seems to view the $4 trillion increase as the literal dollar amount and not in historical financial context as a percentage of GDP, which makes the claim incorrect when comparing Biden’s plan with other tax increases in history.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

John Ricco, a senior analyst at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School’s Budget Model, told Reuters via email that “It’s clearer to look at how Biden’s tax plan would compare to historical tax levels, rather than increases, as levels are what determine people’s actual well-being under the tax code. And when you look at total tax revenue relative to the size of the economy (GDP), Biden’s tax increases would take us back to levels roughly equal to the United States’ historical average since the early 1960s.

The Department of Treasury released a report on revenue effects of major tax bills, which can be seen here . The highest federal revenue increase was the Revenue Act of 1942, which had a federal revenue increase of 5.04% of the GDP in the first fiscal year.

The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit in D.C., compared Biden’s proposed tax increase with other tax increases in history ( here ). The experts estimated that Biden’s plan would increase federal revenue by $301 billion in 2021 and a total of nearly $3.6 trillion from 2021 to 2030, adjusting for the coronavirus outbreak. The increase in federal revenue would be 1.44% of GDP for 2021 and a 1.39% increase between 2021 and 2030. Biden’s planned increase of 1.44% would be the fifth-largest tax hike since the 1940s ( here ) .

The foundation concluded that while the increase would be large by historical standards, it would not be the largest in history.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CFRB), an independent public policy think tank based in Washington, D.C., told Reuters via email that the ad seems to view the tax increase in nominal dollars, in which case the claims would be accurate, but meaningless for historical comparisons. It explained that one appropriate way to compare this tax increase to others is to view it as a share of the economy.

The CRFB estimated that Biden’s tax increases would raise $4.3 trillion in the next ten years if it was enacted in the first year and not adjusted for the effects of the coronavirus ( here ). The increase would be 1.7% of the projected GDP. While one of the largest in history, Biden’s plan would not be the largest.

The CRFB told Reuters: “Although it was enacted over the course of several tax bills, the tax increases enacted during World War II were much larger, with revenue rising from 7% of GDP in 1939 to a peak of 20.5% in 1944, or almost tripling.”

“In contrast, Biden’s tax plan would raise revenue by 1.3% or 1.4% of GDP from what CBO estimates would be 17.5% of GDP over the next decade without any changes in law,” the CRFB added. “Revenue has been larger than 19% in World War II and also in 1969, 1981, and the late 1990s.”

Eric Toder, an expert at the Brookings Institute’s Tax Policy Center, another independent public policy think tank, confirmed to Reuters via phone that historically, Biden’s plan is not the largest tax increase in relation to the size of the economy. Toder said the largest tax hike was the Revenue Act of 1942, which was significantly higher than Biden’s plan.

The Tax Policy Center estimated in March 2020 that Biden’s plan would increase federal revenue by $4 trillion over the next decade. The number in the Facebook claims may have come from this analysis ( here ).

In October 2020, the Tax Policy Center updated its analysis to estimate that Biden’s plan would increase federal revenue by $2.4 trillion over the next decade ( here ). This is significantly lower than the previous estimate due to a variety of reasons, including new tax credit provisions proposed by the Biden campaign, a revised economic forecast, the assumption that proposals will be delayed until 2022 and other changes.

TAX INCREASES FOR HIGH EARNERS

Biden’s campaign website explains that his plan will not require tax increases for anyone earning less than $400,000 a year ( joebiden.com/two-tax-policies/ ) The plan would enact middle-class tax cuts and raise taxes for corporations and high earners.

Reuters recently fact checked another ad where a clip of Biden saying “if you elect me, your taxes will be raised, not cut” was taken out of context, as he was referring to high income earners, here .

As explained in analyses by the Tax Policy Center ( here ) and the CRFD ( here ), the Biden campaign calls for increased income and Social Security payroll taxes for those earning over $400,000 a year.

As explained by the Tax Policy Center, “the proposals would increase taxes on average on all income groups” in 2021, “but the highest-income households would see substantially larger increases, both in dollar amounts and as a share of their incomes” ( see Table 2 here ).

Biden’s tax increase on high earners doesn’t appear to be among the highest to hit America’s wealthiest. A report by the Tax Foundation here shows that in the 1950s, the top 1% of U.S. earners were taxed 42 % on average.

Another analysis by Wharton Budget Model here shows that “effective tax rates under the Biden plan are still lower than under the pre-TCJA [Tax Cuts and Jobs Act] tax code for every income group below the top 1 percent.” (More on the TCJA is visible in paragraph six here ).

HIGHEST EVER ON HIGH EARNERS?

On Oct. 19, CNBC reported here that those making over $400,000 in California and New York might end up paying a tax rate of around 60% when both federal and state taxes are considered. Notably, however, “Few taxpayers pay the full statutory rates, which don’t include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income.”

It is difficult to know if Biden’s tax increase on these high earners specifically is the largest in history.

Erica York, an economist at the Tax Foundation, told Reuters via email she wasn’t aware of data that showed historical tax increases by income group but noted that “it’s safe to say his plan would be one of the largest tax increases on high-income earners.”

Reports by the Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center on marginal income tax rates on the highest earners throughout history can be seen here and here (York noted these don't account for other variables in time like other tax rates or differences in the tax base). Both the reports show that the top federal marginal tax rate has been higher in the past than the top rate of individual income tax proposed by Biden (39.6% for those making over $400,000, here, here )

VERDICT

False. Biden’s proposed tax increase would not be the largest tax hike in U.S. history.

