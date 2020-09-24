Fact check: Joe Biden did not use a teleprompter during a Telemundo TV interview

Thousands of social media users, including the Trump campaign and Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, have been sharing posts claiming that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden used a teleprompter during a TV interview with Telemundo. During the interview Biden pauses in the middle of answering a question to say, “Ok I lost that…” The claim that Biden was using a teleprompter is false: the full video shows that as Biden answers the question, he is looking at a screen where viewer questions are played to him. Telemundo said on Twitter Biden was reacting to the screen going blank.

The posts ( here , here&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again , here , here ), including those shared by the Trump campaign (here) and Eric Trump (here), show a clip of Biden’s interview with Telemundo on Sept.16, 2020, with the words “Biden uses teleprompter for face-to-face interview?” or “Biden caught red-handed using a teleprompter “Ok, I lost that line.”” pasted onto the video. Some posts simply show a picture of the interview room with a screen circled.

In the clip Biden said he will freeze deportations for the first 100 days of his presidency except for those who have committed a felony, and then pauses, widens his eyes, and says, “Ok I lost that…” The following part of his speech is inaudible as the presenter, Jose Diaz-Balart, cuts him off to say “Okay, that’s good, because we can talk, you and I about it.”

Various captions are posted with the video or picture, including: “Who uses a teleprompter for a face-to-face interview? How on earth is he going to do a debate?!” or “The DNC had 19 candidates to choose from and the establishment forced this braindead dummy on their base. The level of contempt they have for them is unreal. This is just insane.”

The full Telemundo interview can be seen here with the part in question starting at the 9:04 minute mark, when Biden listens to a question about immigrant deportations from a woman, shown to him on a TV screen.

The direction of Biden’s gaze shows that he is looking at that screen when he is answering the question, directing his answer to the woman. When he talks to the presenter later the direction of his gaze changes.

The full video also shows that the part where Joe Biden pauses and says, “Ok I lost that…”, did occur in the actual interview, and, as in the clips, the following words that he says are inaudible as he is cut off by the presenter.

Telemundo put out a Twitter thread saying that claims Joe Biden used a teleprompter are false and explaining what happened here . They say “Biden was asked to respond to pre-taped questions from viewers. The viewers’ questions were played on a monitor off to the side and Biden answered them directly looking at the screen. The monitor was only to show questions from Telemundo viewers.”

Telemundo says that Biden said “I lost that lady”, not “I lost that line.” They say that, “As @JoeBiden was answering one of the questions asked, the monitor went black, and Biden said, “I lost that lady.” @jdbalart continued the interview by saying “You and I can talk about that,” so Biden would finish his answer directly to him instead of to a blank screen.”

Telemundo added that allowing interviewees to read answers from a teleprompter has never been allowed on Noticias Telemundo as it would be “a clear violation of its editorial policies and standards.”

False. The full video shows that Joe Biden was looking at a TV screen, where viewers’ questions were played to him, not at a teleprompter. Telemundo explains that Biden’s reaction was in response to that screen going blank.

