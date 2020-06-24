Fact check: Posts comparing Biden and Trump campaign events use old photograph for latter

Posts shared on social media are purportedly showing photographs of recent Joe Biden and Donald Trump rallies. Biden’s shows a near empty gym with participants observing social distancing guidelines, while Trump’s alleged rally features a large crowd. The photograph used for Trump’s rally actually shows a separate Washington D.C. event in 2019.

The photograph used to show Biden’s campaign event at a community center in Darby, Pennsylvania, is authentic. Reuters coverage shows similar social distancing measures in place ( reut.rs/3hRYpcR ). Trump tweeted the exact photograph visible in the claim ( here ).

Biden spoke to a very small audience near Philadelphia on June 17, where he criticized the President’s actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic ( here ).

The photograph used to show Trump’s rally was recently fact-checked by Reuters ( here ). It does not show Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. The image actually shows a crowd at the Pentagon Library parking lot in Arlington, Virginia on May 26, 2019, during the Rolling Thunder Washington D.C. First Amendment Demonstration Run (Arlington is part of the Washington D.C, metro area. The photograph was taken just across the Potomac river from D.C., near the Pentagon.)

A similar angle of the image in the claim is visible here (see blue tent). A slightly different angle of the scene is visible here and here (see white Jeep). The location of the scene, officially in Arlington, Virginia, is visible on Google maps here ( bit.ly/2NogZes ). Videos of the scene are visible here and here .

For more than three decades, thousands of bikers have gathered in the Pentagon parking lot on Memorial Weekend for the Rolling Thunder run – a motorcycle procession that started as a tribute to fallen and missing-in action soldiers. Reuters footage of the event is visible here and here .

On June 20, President Donald Trump addressed a less-than-full arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma for his first re-election campaign rally in months ( here ). Reuters photos of the rally can be seen here . Aerial footage of the rally venue and surrounding areas is visible here .

VERDICT

Partly false. While Biden’s event did observe social distancing and low attendance, the photograph used to show Trump’s rally is actually from a D.C. event in 2019.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .