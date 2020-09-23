Fact check: Biden ‘Where am I?’ clip taken out of context  

Social media users have been sharing a video online that shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after an interview saying that he doesn’t know where he is. This has been taken out of context.

The text on the video reads: “’WHERE AM I?’ Joe STRUGGLES AFTER CALLING TRUMP ‘FOOL’.” The post’s description reads: “I almost feel bad for the guy. Sleepy joe literally doesn’t know where he is @freedomguards #sleepyjoe #maga #maga2020 #trump2020 #americafirst #keepamericagreat”

The video is from an interview with WFLA news on September 15, 2020, in which Biden spoke about veterans, the novel coronavirus, protests and the upcoming presidential debate. The full interview can be seen here .

The video shows the moments after the interview is over. The dialogue is not completely clear as multiple people are speaking at the same time. The same moments can be seen in in a clearer and longer video here after around the 6:30 minute mark.

At the 6:45 mark ( youtu.be/Ded9g6Hbn-8?t=405 ), Biden turns to his right and can be heard asking, “Alright. I’m sorry, where am I going?” When the camera pans left, another interview area with a chair is visible and two women are standing near it. It appears that Biden is addressing these women and asking them where he should be positioned next.

Biden starts to say: “Where am I, where am I…” and before he can finish the same question, the women point him to a direction off stage. It is likely that Biden was about to ask, “Where am I going?” as he had already asked this without receiving an answer.

This version also shows that Biden returns to answer the reporter’s final question about social security after this exchange. This was cut out of the claims on social media, with some users suggesting Biden was trying to leave in a hurry.

VERDICT

False. This clip is not evidence of Biden “struggling” as he was mid-sentence and asking where he should go to next.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .