Fact check: Biden’s wreath laying ceremony is not evidence that he is not an ‘official president’ 

Social media users have been sharing a video online that highlights differences between President Joe Biden’s inauguration wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery with those of past presidents, claiming this is evidence that Biden is not “an official president”. This claim is false; there were differences at Biden’s inauguration due to the requirement for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples of the posts making these claims can be seen here and here . One post’s description reads: “Laying of the wreath in Biden so called inauguration .. interesting see for yourself.”

The posts show a video consisting of clips of Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump walking with a soldier to place a wreath on a stand.

The posts claim that Biden’s inauguration is unofficial because he did not walk with the soldier holding the wreath as it was being placed on the stand, while past presidents did. It also points out that the soldier in Biden’s ceremony did not have ranks on his jacket as the soldiers in the past ceremonies had.

The footage of President Bush can be seen here , President Obama’s wreath clip can be seen here and President Trump’s ceremony the day before his inauguration in 2017 can be seen here at 6:40.

On Jan. 20, 2021, President Biden took the presidential oath, administered by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, with his left hand resting atop a 5-inch heirloom Bible that has been in his family for a century. Later in the day, Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, accompanied by Obama, Bush and Clinton (here).

The Arlington National Cemetery explains on its website here that the president or the president’s designee lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, or other special occasions.

A C-SPAN video of the ceremony on Biden’s inauguration day can be seen here , with Biden and Harris approaching the wreath at 8:45.

At 11:05, Biden and Harris both touch the wreath and Biden makes the sign of the cross and salutes.

Shaunteh Kelly, chief of media relations for the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, explained to Reuters via email why the soldiers in Biden’s ceremony weren’t wearing decorated jackets. The Bush and Obama ceremonies shown took place during warmer weather, and per Army regulation AR 670-1, awards and accommodations are allowed on ceremonial blouses, but not on ceremonial overcoats or raincoats.

The wreath ceremony shown in the video for Trump in January did not warrant the wearing of overcoats but rather the ceremonial blouse with awards and accommodations, according to Kelly. The temperatures around the date of Trump’s inauguration were above average and marked the 4th warmest January inaugural temperature on record, as reported here and here .

Biden’s inauguration wreath laying ceremony took place during a particularly cold January (here ).

Kelly also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Army Military District of Washington observed social distancing measures in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, so Biden did not walk with the soldier.

“The ceremonial wreath is now prepositioned and the dignitaries, in this case President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris moved to the wreath and placed their hands on it to represent them laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; just like former President Trump for the 2020 National Veterans Day Observance wreath-laying ceremony,” Kelly explained.

A C-SPAN video of Trump on this day’s (Nov. 11, 2020) wreath laying ceremony can be seen here . At the 02:48 mark, Trump moves forwards to touch the wreath and salute, not accompanied by a soldier.

Due to COVID-19 precautions and increased security following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, changes were made to the inauguration ceremony for President Biden.

There were no inaugural balls and no public spectators, while security was increased and many areas near the Capitol and the White House were restricted (here ). Guests invited to the inauguration sat socially distanced, as seen here .

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked similar claims suggesting that Biden is not an official president. These include claims that Biden’s inauguration was staged here , his presidency is illegitimate here and that his Oval Office is a fake movie set here .

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show that President Biden’s inauguration was unofficial or fake. The inauguration and ceremonies, in this case the wreath laying ceremony, were adjusted to follow social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

