False claim: Image shows Joe Biden kissing young girl

An image circulated online by social media users claims to show Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden kissing a young girl on the cheek ( archive.vn/VjoQe and archive.vn/Kz3EW ).

Some comments express disbelief at the claim, while others read “Sick” and “That’s totally disgusting and inappropriate.”

The claim, however, is false. A reverse image search shows that the subject of the photograph is not Joe Biden, but Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, often referred to as AMLO.

The image stems from a video shared online on March 14, 2020 by Lopez Obrador’s official Twitter account, ( here ). The frame in question is visible around the 20 second mark of the video.

At the time, Lopez Obrador, 66, was criticized for continuing to exchange hugs and kisses at his public events amid health concerns over the new coronavirus, the BBC reported on March 17 ( here ). “The rest of the world is in quarantine, and our president goes around kissing people,” wrote one critic on Twitter ( here ).

Joe Biden has faced allegations that he has made women uncomfortable with his use of physical contact. Biden told reporters in July 2019 that he was taking the complaints about his personal conduct seriously, but stopped short of apologizing ( here ).

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked posts claiming Joe Biden had inappropriately touched a young boy. Those claims were based on a picture of him comforting his grandson at the boy’s father’s funeral ( here ).

VERDICT

False: Image shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, not Joe Biden, kissing a young girl

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .