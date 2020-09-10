Fact check: Birmingham stabbing suspect was born in the UK

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A number of Facebook posts, including two with over 2,000 shares as of Sept. 10, 2020, claim a Libyan asylum seeker was responsible for a stabbing attack in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. This is false.

A widely-shared Sept. 9 post (here) reads: “So the Birmingham stabber has finally been named as 25 year old Libyan national Khairi Saadallah. We have a Libyan national who was fleeing his country to the UK, claiming asylum, given benefits and a house to live in. And how does he repay us? By murdering 3 people - and here is the best bit - in 2019 he was jailed for 2 months for an attack on a emergency worker. On release it was decided he couldn't be deported back to his country of origin because it WASN'T SAFE FOR HIM TO RETURN. It wasn't safe for US to have him in THIS country. When will this insanity end? This country is finished.“

Posts with the same incorrect claim using slightly different text have also been shared on Facebook (here here) .

The timings of the posts suggest they relate to a recent incident in Birmingham where eight people were stabbed in the early hours of Sept. 6. One man died, two were reported to be in critical condition and five others were less seriously injured (here) . Police arrested a suspect, Zephaniah McLeod, 27, and charged him with murder and attempted murder (here) . In an update on Sept. 10, following his initial court appearance, police described McLeod as “Birmingham-born” (here ) .

The name used in the misleading Facebook posts actually relate to a fatal stabbing in Reading on June 20, 2020, in which three men were killed (here). Khairi Saadallah, 25, was charged with murder and attempted murder over that incident. He is a Libyan national (here) . The Guardian reported that he came to the country as a refugee (here) .

The same text used in the incorrect posts about the Birmingham incident has also appeared on social media with reference to the Reading stabbing event (here) .

VERDICT

False. The suspect in a Sept. 6, 2020, stabbing attack in Birmingham was born in the city. There is no evidence that a Libyan national Khairi Saadallah was connected to a stabbing attack in Birmingham. Rather, a Libyan of that name was charged in relation to a previous fatal stabbing in Reading.

