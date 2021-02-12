Fact check: Black salve is a dangerous substance that can harm the skin

Flagged by Facebook in its efforts to combat the online spread of misinformation, posts claim that the use of homemade “Indian black salve” can be used to cure skin cancer and get rid of skin tags and moles. This claim is false, as the use of black salve, which contains both a corrosive agent and a toxic plant extract, destroys both healthy and cancerous skin cells, potentially causing serious infection and permanent disfigurement.

Some of the posts in question show images of a man named Bill O’Leary, whose website “One Answer to Cancer” allegedly documents his use of black salve to treat a patch of basal cell carcinoma on his nose (here).

As explained here by The Conversation, black salve, which is also known as “blood root”, “Indian paint” and “red root,” is typically made from zinc chloride, “a destructive agent, which is corrosive to metals” and sanguinarine, “a toxic plant extract” that comes from “Sanguinaria canadensis, a perennial flowering plant native to northeastern America.”

Historically, the substance was used by indigenous Americans as well as early European colonists who used it to treat wounds, warts and moles. In the 1930s, a U.S. physician named Fred Mohs used a substance containing a small amount of blood root to stabilize a tumor and examine it under a microscope.

“This historical use has been used to give credibility to the use of black salve to treat skin malignancies, despite the fact Mohs publicly renounced its use for this purpose,” The Conversation explains (here).

According to WebMD, some believe the use of black salve can kill cancer cells (here). The corrosive substance, however, also kills healthy tissue since “the salve can’t tell the difference.” Its use is dangerous because it “damages the skin by killing tissue and leaves behind a dry, dark scab or completely wears it away” and “can cause side effects such as pain and infection.”

In addition, the salve “only affects the cells it touches.” Skin cancers like melanoma “often go deeper than your skin’s outer layer,” which means the cancer “could keep growing in the deeper layers” (here).

The sale of black salve as a cancer treatment is illegal in the United States (here). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent warning about the dangers associated with the substance, stating that black salve “can destroy the skin and result in permanent disfigurement, tissue necrosis (death of cells in living tissue), and can result in infection (here).

As stated here by the American Academy of Dermatology, there “is no proof black salve can cure cancer.” In fact, their Journal has reported that a man who refused to get a skin biopsy for a growth on his nose chose to treat it himself with black salve, the side of his nose disappeared after several months of applying the substance to his growth.

“If a product or therapy seems too good to be true, that’s usually a sign that it is,” the academy states.

False. Black salve corrodes both cancerous and healthy skin tissue. Its use is not approved by the FDA to treat skin cancer or any other skin condition. It can result in permanent disfigurement and infection.

