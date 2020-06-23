Fact check: Photos of Black Trump supporters are not from campaign rally in Tulsa

Multiple images are circulating on social media which purportedly show Black supporters of President Donald Trump at his latest campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

One example of the claim, which includes five different images is visible here .

The first photo ( here ) was captured by Reuters on November 8, 2019, at the Black Voices for Trump Coalition rollout event in Atlanta, Georgia ( here ).

The second photo ( here ) appears in reverse image results as early as October 2018 ( here ). The image is a screenshot from a video shot in Washington, D.C. during the Young Black Leadership Summit. It was posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter on October 25, 2018 ( here ).

The third photo ( here ) stems from an address conservative commentator and political activist Candace Owens gave in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. before the Young Black Leadership Summit in October 2018 ( here ; here ).

The fourth photo ( here ) is also from the Young Black Leadership Summit and is visible in an Intelligencer article on New York Magazine from February 2019 ( here ).

The fifth photo ( here ) was shot by Reuters on October 26, 2018 in the East Room of the White House ( here ).

None of the photos show Black Trump supporters at his recent Tulsa campaign rally.

VERDICT

False. Photos of Black Trump supporters circulating online were not taken at the recent campaign rally in Tulsa.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .