Fact check: Black Lives Matter did not disappear after the presidential election

Social media users have been sharing posts that claim the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter (BLM) disappeared after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, implying that the group’s covert aim was to “help elect Democrats”, and not to fight for racial justice. However, BLM have held daily protests in Los Angeles in recent weeks and other BLM campaigning has continued, notably in Michigan and California.

The posts either show a tweet (here , here) saying “It’s funny how once the election cycle came to a close BLM disappeared AGAIN proving once again that their sole purpose is to help elect democrats & has nothing to do w/ helping black people” or a meme (here , here) saying, “And just like that BLM disappeared after the election.”

The summer of 2020 saw the United States’ biggest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation, giving a global profile to the BLM movement. The protests were sparked on May 25 by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes (here).

Since Nov. 24, the Los Angeles division of BLM have held protests every day outside the house of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, in order to urge President-elect Joe Biden to keep Mayor Garcetti out of his administration. The Los Angeles police clashed with the peaceful protestors on Dec. 6 (here , here , here) .

At the time of writing this article on Dec. 8, protests were ongoing (here) , despite the fact that Biden named Garcetti as one of the five co-chairs for his upcoming inauguration in January (here).

BLM has been campaigning across the United States since the election. BLM Michigan were campaigning for the State Board of Canvassers to certify the vote (here). BLM California are urging Californians to call Governor Gavin Newsom, in order to encourage him to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ now-vacant Senate seat with a Black woman as she was the only Black woman in the Senate (here).

BLM also sent a letter to Biden and Harris and requested a meeting with them following their victory in order to encourage them to make supporting Black lives a priority for the administration (here , here).

BLM have been posting on their social media pages (twitter.com/Blklivesmatter , here , here) and website (blacklivesmatter.com/news/) since the election.

VERDICT

False. BLM did not ‘disappear’ after the Nov. 3 vote but has been active in campaigning for Black rights since the presidential election through in-person protests in Los Angeles and other campaigns, notably in Michigan and California.

