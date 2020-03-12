Partly false claim: this is a photo of Mike Bloomberg at a mosque in New York City, listening to a Holocaust denier and advocating for a mosque to be built at Ground Zero

Shared over 20,000 times as of March 2, 2020, a Facebook post here shows a picture of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City who earlier this month dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, sitting with a group of men wearing traditional Muslim prayer caps. The caption says, "'Here he is in his gold toe socks, at a NYC mosque listening to Holocaust denier Sheikh Fadhel al Sahlani.' This is Little Mike, advocating for the Mosque to be built at Ground Zero." Several aspects of this claim are false.​

The photo itself is real, taken of Bloomberg on March 28, 2003 at the Imam Al-Khoei Islamic Center in Queens, New York, by Getty Images ( here ). Getty’s description of the photograph is: “New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (C) sits with Imam Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sahlani (R) at the Iman Al-Khoei Islamic Center, as they listen to a speaker March 28, 2003 in the Queens borough of New York City." Bloomberg told the Islamic Center congregation that New York City will not tolerate any illegal or discriminating acts towards Muslims and reassured them that the war in Iraq is against the Saddam Hussein regime, not the religion of Islam (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images).” Imam Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sahlani is in the photo (he is pictured to Bloomberg’s left) and is therefore not the speaker to whom Bloomberg is listening.​

Reuters reached out to Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sahlani to seek comment on the claim he is a “Holocaust denier”. He responded by calling the Holocaust “a most horrific crime against our Jewish brothers and sisters in humanity.” Disputing the way he had been portrayed in a 2006 article in the New York Sun, he said, “At no time and under no circumstances did I mention that the tragedy of [the] Holocaust is not true, nor did I ever question the historical facts relating to the number of Jews killed during the Second World War.”​

The claim that the photo shows Bloomberg "advocating for the Mosque to be built at Ground Zero" is false. The photo was taken in 2003, more than six years before the New York Times began reporting ( here ) on a group of Muslims' plans to rebuild a property two blocks north of where the World Trade Center once stood. While Bloomberg did defend ( here ) the controversial plans for a 15-storey Muslim community center, he could not have been doing so in this photo given the date. The cleric who led the now abandoned project was Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf, not Imam Sheikh Fadhel al Sahlani(read more here ).

VERDICT

Partly false: this is a photo of Mike Bloomberg at a mosque in New York City. However he is sitting by, not listening to, Sheikh Fadhel al Sahlani - who strongly rejects any suggestion he is a Holocaust denier. Bloomberg is not commenting on plans for a Muslim community center near Ground Zero, because this photo was taken six years before those plans were mooted.