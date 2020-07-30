Fact check: Bluegill are not dangerous to humans but are a popular sport fish 

Social media users have been sharing an image of a bluegill fish with text that warns readers about the species being one of the most dangerous in North America. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post reads: “The Bluegill fish is one of the most dangerous fish in North America. The bluegill is related to the deadly piranna [sic] which is responsible for 20,000 deaths per year. When the blugill [sic] are feeding in a school, they can completely dismantle a human body in less then 15 minutes. Bluegills are responsible for over 500 deaths in the United States every summer. Ohio fish news 1987.”

The post has multiple spelling mistakes and Reuters could not find any publication with the name “Ohio fish news”.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service explains on its website that the bluegill is “one of the most popular sport ﬁsh in the U.S.” The fish like to live in quiet streams and small to medium bodies of water. They have a diet of insects, larvae, small crustaceans and worms – not humans ( here ).

The bluegill belongs in the sunfish family, also known as Centrarchidae, and the piranha does not ( here here ). The two species are not related as the post claims.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the bluegill’s teeth do not look like a piranhas, as they“don’t have canines”. They use their smaller teeth to “nibble” at food and long gill rakers (comblike structures in the gills) to capture and filter smaller free‐floating food out of water ( here ).

Reuters could not find any reports of a death caused by a bluegill attack, besides a report of a man who died as a result of choking after trying to swallow the whole fish at once ( here ).

Eating the fish is not dangerous either, see here . There are many recipes and videos online about how to prepare and cook the bluegill ( here , here ).

This mistaken connection to the piranha has been addressed by dedicated fishing sites ( here , here ) and other fact-checkers ( here , here ).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence to show bluegills are dangerous. They are a popular sport fish and eaten by many in the U.S.

